What Will ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Be Like After It Drops -146.12% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares were 385,912, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.98% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PIXY share is $6.35, that puts it down -146.12% from that peak though still a striking +21.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $53.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 811.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 Million shares over the past three months.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PIXY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY): Trading Information

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) registered a 1.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $2.62- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.69%, and it has moved by 12.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.61%. The short interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 976.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 294.08 day(s) to cover.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 83.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Biggest Investors

ShiftPixy, Inc. insiders own 63.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 5.6%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 960.01 Thousand shares (or 4.59% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 173.43 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $431.85 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 114,467 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $285.02 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.63 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $145.88 Thousand.