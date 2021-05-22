What Will Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Be Like After It Drops -147.14% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s traded shares were 371,670, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the RELI share is $9.07, that puts it down -147.14% from that peak though still a striking +23.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $15.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RELI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.09, which implies an increase of 392.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.09 and $18.09 respectively. As a result, RELI is trading at a discount of 392.92% off the target high and 392.92% off the low.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Biggest Investors

Reliance Global Group, Inc. insiders own 16.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.31%, with the float percentage being 9.9%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 108.69 Thousand shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $473.87 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.43 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $189.34 Thousand.