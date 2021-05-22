What Will Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Be Like After It Drops -126.39% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s traded shares were 344,480, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.92% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PTIX share is $4.89, that puts it down -126.39% from that peak though still a striking +14.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.842. The company’s market capitalization is $22.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PTIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX): Trading Information

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) registered a -0.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4% in intraday trading to $2.25- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.37%, and it has moved by -55.92% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 105.71%. The short interest in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is 37Thousand shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.4%. While earnings are projected to return -44.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.