What Will OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Be Like After It Drops -104.88% From Its Highs?

During the last session, OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s traded shares were 398,073, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.03% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the OSUR share is $19.75, that puts it down -104.88% from that peak though still a striking +11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.58. The company’s market capitalization is $700.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 567.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.1 Million shares over the past three months.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. OSUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR): Trading Information

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) registered a -1.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $9.93- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.37%, and it has moved by -1.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.93%. The short interest in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is 6.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.93, which implies an increase of 44.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $20 respectively. As a result, OSUR is trading at a discount of 107.47% off the target high and 3.73% off the low.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OraSure Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) shares have jump down -20.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 295.45% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 131.2% this quarter and then jump 800% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.8%. While earnings are projected to return -182.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s Biggest Investors

OraSure Technologies, Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.75%, with the float percentage being 98.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.03 Million shares (or 15.33% of all shares), a total value of $116.77 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $52.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,804,841 shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 Million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $23.78 Million.