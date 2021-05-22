What Will GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Be Like After It Drops -110.54% From Its Highs?

During the last session, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s traded shares were 339,865, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the GBOX share is $20.78, that puts it down -110.54% from that peak though still a striking +97.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $406.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 474.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 Million shares over the past three months.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GBOX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -62.4%. While earnings are projected to return -500.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Biggest Investors

GreenBox POS insiders own 57.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.64%, with the float percentage being 1.49%. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 172.42 Thousand shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $2.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.45 Thousand shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $986.36 Thousand.