What Will Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Be Like After It Drops -101.77% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s traded shares were 553,117, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.8, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GBT share is $76.27, that puts it down -101.77% from that peak though still a striking +8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.65. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 883.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 923.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT): Trading Information

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.33% in intraday trading to $38.31 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.48%, and it has moved by -10.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.72%. The short interest in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is 11.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.2, which implies an increase of 106.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $138 respectively. As a result, GBT is trading at a discount of 265.08% off the target high and 5.82% off the low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) shares have jump down -11.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.89% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -36% this quarter and then fall -15.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.5%. While earnings are projected to return 11.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 37% per annum.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Biggest Investors

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.63%, with the float percentage being 108.25%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.07 Million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $262.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.97 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 9.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $258.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,752,895 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $63.44 Million.