What Will Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Be Like After It Drops -27.77% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s traded shares were 310,035, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the DBD share is $17.3, that puts it down -27.77% from that peak though still a striking +64.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 642.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 749.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DBD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD): Trading Information

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $13.75 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.96%, and it has moved by -3.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.02%. The short interest in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is 5.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21, which implies an increase of 55.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $23 respectively. As a result, DBD is trading at a discount of 69.87% off the target high and 47.71% off the low.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) shares have gone up +49.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 182.05% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -28.9% this quarter and then jump 121.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $958.87 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $830.33 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -42.8%. While earnings are projected to return 22.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Biggest Investors

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated insiders own 7.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.76%, with the float percentage being 88.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.42 Million shares (or 14.61% of all shares), a total value of $121.75 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.04 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5,216,584 shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 Million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $22.39 Million.