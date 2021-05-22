What Will CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Be Like After It Drops -33.59% From Its Highs?

During the last session, CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares were 756,134, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $2.08. The 52-week high for the CDNA share is $99.83, that puts it down -33.59% from that peak though still a striking +61.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 657.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 735.3 Million shares over the past three months.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CDNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA): Trading Information

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.8% in intraday trading to $76.10 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.23%, and it has moved by -0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.15%. The short interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is 4.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.8, which implies an increase of 30.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $105 respectively. As a result, CDNA is trading at a discount of 40.51% off the target high and 20.43% off the low.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CareDx, Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) shares have gone up +29.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.39% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19%. While earnings are projected to return 22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Biggest Investors

CareDx, Inc insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.34%, with the float percentage being 101.57%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.35 Million shares (or 10.29% of all shares), a total value of $387.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.06 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $294.32 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CareDx, Inc (CDNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 4,438,213 shares. This amounts to just over 8.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $302.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 Million, or about 8.07% of the stock, which is worth about $320.82 Million.