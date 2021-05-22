What Will Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Be Like After It Drops -181.7% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares were 338,651, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the AQST share is $9.465, that puts it down -181.7% from that peak though still a striking +5.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $122.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 409.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 766.19 Million shares over the past three months.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. AQST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST): Trading Information

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.94% in intraday trading to $3.69- this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.04%, and it has moved by -21.13% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -37.2%. The short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is 2.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 336.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $30 respectively. As a result, AQST is trading at a discount of 792.86% off the target high and 108.33% off the low.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) shares have jump down -46.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.41% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -528.6% this quarter and then jump 12.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.3%. While earnings are projected to return 36.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Biggest Investors

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 6.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.71%, with the float percentage being 48.67%. Bratton Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.81 Million shares (or 26.81% of all shares), a total value of $51.02 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 471,504 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 443.48 Thousand, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 Million.