West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Could Post A 64.67% Or More

During the last session, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s traded shares were 392,322, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the WFG share is $91.53, that puts it down -20.58% from that peak though still a striking +64.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.93. The company’s market capitalization is $9.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 522.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.61 Million shares over the past three months.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WFG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG): Trading Information

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.41% in intraday trading to $80.25 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.56%, and it has moved by -1.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 18.13%. The short interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) is 2.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.45, which implies an increase of 49.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99 and $125 respectively. As a result, WFG is trading at a discount of 64.67% off the target high and 30.42% off the low.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

WFG Dividend Yield

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.95%.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s Biggest Investors

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. insiders own 17.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.96%, with the float percentage being 78.79%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 335 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.91 Million shares (or 8.3% of all shares), a total value of $714.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 Million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $417.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1,039,800 shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 695.06 Thousand, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $44.53 Million.