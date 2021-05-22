Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) On Friday – Up 25.9 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares were 294,891, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.9% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the WMG share is $39.61, that puts it down -14.61% from that peak though still a striking +25.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.61. The company’s market capitalization is $17.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 731.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 960.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. WMG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG): Trading Information

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) registered a -1.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $36.33 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by -4.37% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -9.03%. The short interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is 4.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41, which implies an increase of 18.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $48 respectively. As a result, WMG is trading at a discount of 38.89% off the target high and -1.62% off the low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $980.21 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.4% and then jump by 15.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -39.2%. While earnings are projected to return -285.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 50.75% per annum.

WMG Dividend Yield

Warner Music Group Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Biggest Investors

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders own 19.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.9%, with the float percentage being 96.45%. Sands Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.86 Million shares (or 12.71% of all shares), a total value of $510.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $252.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares are Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd owns about 3,194,543 shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 Million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $86.7 Million.