Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Is Worth Evaluating At $34.32

During the last session, Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s traded shares were 294,345, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the VCRA share is $55.6, that puts it down -62% from that peak though still a striking +46.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 265.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 391.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VCRA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA): Trading Information

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.86% in intraday trading to $34.97 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by -10.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.36%. The short interest in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) is 3.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.9, which implies an increase of 36.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $56 respectively. As a result, VCRA is trading at a discount of 63.17% off the target high and -6.76% off the low.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Vocera Communications, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) shares have gone up +7.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0% against 5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -10% this quarter and then fall -41.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.54 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.72 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.35 Million and $50.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.1% and then jump by 18.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.6%. While earnings are projected to return 47.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 28% per annum.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s Biggest Investors

Vocera Communications, Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.92%, with the float percentage being 112.65%. Brown Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.18 Million shares (or 15.17% of all shares), a total value of $215.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 Million shares, is of Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $113.53 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 2,292,529 shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 Million, or about 5.75% of the stock, which is worth about $81.53 Million.