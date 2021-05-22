Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s traded shares were 308,335, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the TIG share is $19.57, that puts it down -21.18% from that peak though still a striking +38.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.9. The company’s market capitalization is $826.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 364.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TIG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG): Trading Information

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.81% in intraday trading to $16.79 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.52%, and it has moved by -5.28% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 23.28%. The short interest in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) is 126.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.67, which implies an increase of 21.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $21 respectively. As a result, TIG is trading at a discount of 30.03% off the target high and 5.26% off the low.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) shares have gone up +14.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.03% against 15.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.9% this quarter and then jump 4.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.07 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.74 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $109.61 Million and $132.28 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36% and then jump by 20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 239.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Biggest Investors

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. insiders own 90.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.82%, with the float percentage being 260.23%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.98 Million shares (or 3.87% of all shares), a total value of $25.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 Million shares, is of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s that is approximately 2.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and John Hancock Financial Industries Fund (Inst Ser I). Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1,138,345 shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 342.75 Thousand, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $5.8 Million.