TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares were 481,256, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 2% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the TPIC share is $81.36, that puts it down -71.25% from that peak though still a striking +57.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 740.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 Million shares over the past three months.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TPIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC): Trading Information

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) registered a 2% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.92% in intraday trading to $48.44 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.81%, and it has moved by -9.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.98%. The short interest in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 3.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.31, which implies an increase of 26.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $68 respectively. As a result, TPIC is trading at a discount of 43.13% off the target high and -3.18% off the low.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TPI Composites, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares have gone up +21.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200% against 24.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.7% this quarter and then fall -63.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $429.54 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $485.05 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $373.82 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -58.8%. While earnings are projected to return -19.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Biggest Investors

TPI Composites, Inc. insiders own 2.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.68%, with the float percentage being 98.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.8 Million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $157.73 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.79 Million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 4.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $100.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 999,556 shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 953.76 Thousand, or about 2.6% of the stock, which is worth about $57.14 Million.