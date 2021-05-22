The Future Belongs To Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s traded shares were 382,980, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the RPTX share is $46.44, that puts it down -35.24% from that peak though still a striking +37.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 154.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.57 Million shares over the past three months.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. RPTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX): Trading Information

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.91% in intraday trading to $35.37 this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.05%, and it has moved by 7.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.12%. The short interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) is 732.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.5, which implies an increase of 35.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $51 respectively. As a result, RPTX is trading at a discount of 48.51% off the target high and 16.48% off the low.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Repare Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) shares have gone up +23.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.27% against 9.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.9% this quarter and then fall -75.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2581.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $620Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $16.67 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -96.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -242.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s Biggest Investors

Repare Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.62%, with the float percentage being 86.89%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.72 Million shares (or 10.06% of all shares), a total value of $114.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 Million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $105.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,351,704 shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 540.25 Thousand, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $16.58 Million.