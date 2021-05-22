The Future Belongs To Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares were 609,883, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.26% or -$2.24. The 52-week high for the LUNG share is $69.48, that puts it down -72.15% from that peak though still a striking +11.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 485.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 427.54 Million shares over the past three months.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. LUNG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG): Trading Information

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) registered a -5.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.64% in intraday trading to $43.70 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.31%, and it has moved by -8.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.52%. The short interest in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) is 798.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.14, which implies an increase of 49.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $72 respectively. As a result, LUNG is trading at a discount of 78.39% off the target high and 23.89% off the low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.51 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.54 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.67 Million and $10.61 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 186.1% and then jump by 27.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -418.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.7% per annum.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Biggest Investors

Pulmonx Corporation insiders own 14.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.01%, with the float percentage being 77.19%. KPCB XIII Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 3.98% of all shares), a total value of $98.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 Million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 3.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $77.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,060,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 829.4 Thousand, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $37.94 Million.