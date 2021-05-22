The Future Belongs To Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s traded shares were 331,636, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.27% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the ECHO share is $37.65, that puts it down -11.46% from that peak though still a striking +44.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.6. The company’s market capitalization is $899.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 170.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 203.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ECHO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.59.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO): Trading Information

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) registered a 2.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.81% in intraday trading to $36.25 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by 8.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.95%. The short interest in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) is 977.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.73, which implies an increase of 11.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $50 respectively. As a result, ECHO is trading at a discount of 48.02% off the target high and -17.11% off the low.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) shares have gone up +15.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.62% against 23.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 210.5% this quarter and then jump 35% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $838.4 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $826.57 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $514.72 Million and $691.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.9% and then jump by 19.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.6%. While earnings are projected to return 8.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.78% per annum.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s Biggest Investors

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.43%, with the float percentage being 101.9%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.11 Million shares (or 19.17% of all shares), a total value of $136.96 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $55.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,767,856 shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 736.21 Thousand, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $19.75 Million.