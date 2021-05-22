The Future Belongs To CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s traded shares were 485,165, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CBAY share is $9.06, that puts it down -105.91% from that peak though still a striking +28.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.16. The company’s market capitalization is $303.37 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 686.74 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 900.48 Million shares over the past three months.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CBAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 172.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $15 respectively. As a result, CBAY is trading at a discount of 240.91% off the target high and 59.09% off the low.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.1%. While earnings are projected to return 51.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Biggest Investors

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 0.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.43%, with the float percentage being 82.76%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.3 Million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $59.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.39 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,977,267 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.35 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 Million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $7.84 Million.