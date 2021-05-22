The Future Belongs To B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s traded shares were 303,723, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $1.51. The 52-week high for the RILY share is $78.95, that puts it down -9.02% from that peak though still a striking +74.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 326.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 433.69 Million shares over the past three months.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RILY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY): Trading Information

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.35% in intraday trading to $75.71 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.26%, and it has moved by 6.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.77%. The short interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is 930.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies a decline of -58.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, RILY is trading at a discount of -58.57% off the target high and -58.57% off the low.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.8%. While earnings are projected to return 155.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RILY Dividend Yield

B. Riley Financial, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B. Riley Financial, Inc. is 1.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.08%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Biggest Investors

B. Riley Financial, Inc. insiders own 42.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.78%, with the float percentage being 74.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.44 Million shares (or 5.29% of all shares), a total value of $63.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 Million shares, is of Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $53.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 491,786 shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 488.25 Thousand, or about 1.8% of the stock, which is worth about $21.59 Million.