The Future Belongs To Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares were 829,558, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ATHX share is $3.3, that puts it down -98.8% from that peak though still a striking +15.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.4. The company’s market capitalization is $366.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ATHX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX): Trading Information

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $1.7 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.78%, and it has moved by -4.05% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.14%. The short interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is 26.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 10.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies an increase of 216.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $7 respectively. As a result, ATHX is trading at a discount of 321.69% off the target high and 140.96% off the low.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $84Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -52.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16%. While earnings are projected to return -43% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Biggest Investors

Athersys, Inc. insiders own 8.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25%, with the float percentage being 27.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.71 Million shares (or 6.21% of all shares), a total value of $24Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.16 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9,069,121 shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.67 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $9.92 Million.