The Future Belongs To Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s traded shares were 584,603, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AAU share is $1.24, that puts it down -125.46% from that peak though still a striking +21.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $75.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 944.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AAU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): Trading Information

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.01% in intraday trading to $0.577 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.47%, and it has moved by 10.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.84%. The short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is 1.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.1, which implies an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.1 and $1.1 respectively. As a result, AAU is trading at a discount of 100% off the target high and 100% off the low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.3%. While earnings are projected to return 20.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Biggest Investors

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders own 4.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.28%, with the float percentage being 6.55%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.44 Million shares (or 1.78% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.22 Million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF owns about 2,457,764 shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.31 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $10.19 Thousand.