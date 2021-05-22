The Future Belongs To Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s traded shares were 371,994, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the ALHC share is $28.59, that puts it down -20.38% from that peak though still a striking +31.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.32. The company’s market capitalization is $4.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 251.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 606.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ALHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.33, which implies an increase of 27.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $36 respectively. As a result, ALHC is trading at a discount of 51.58% off the target high and 5.26% off the low.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 48.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4,927,200 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 541.27 Thousand, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $11.87 Million.