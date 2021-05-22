Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.508% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)’s traded shares were 391,288, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.9% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the TEX share is $55.6, that puts it down -9.84% from that peak though still a striking +70.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.88. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 743.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 683.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Terex Corporation (TEX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. TEX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX): Trading Information

Terex Corporation (TEX) registered a 0.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.92% in intraday trading to $55.58 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.27%, and it has moved by 8.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.08%. The short interest in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is 1.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.56, which implies an increase of 11.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49 and $72 respectively. As a result, TEX is trading at a discount of 42.24% off the target high and -3.2% off the low.

Terex Corporation (TEX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Terex Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terex Corporation (TEX) shares have gone up +64.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1815.38% against 6.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1320% this quarter and then jump 148.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.9%. While earnings are projected to return -95.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TEX Dividend Yield

Terex Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Terex Corporation is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.17%.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)’s Biggest Investors

Terex Corporation insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.6%, with the float percentage being 90.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 383 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 Million shares (or 11.61% of all shares), a total value of $373.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $294.83 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terex Corporation (TEX) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 4,241,092 shares. This amounts to just over 6.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.02 Million, or about 4.32% of the stock, which is worth about $107.83 Million.