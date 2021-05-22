Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC): Can A Stock That’s Up 9.907% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s traded shares were 742,160, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the TDC share is $59.58, that puts it down -33.2% from that peak though still a striking +59.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.99. The company’s market capitalization is $4.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 863.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TDC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC): Trading Information

Teradata Corporation (TDC) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.26% in intraday trading to $45.30 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.31%, and it has moved by 12.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.07%. The short interest in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is 7.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.22, which implies an increase of 12.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $70 respectively. As a result, TDC is trading at a discount of 56.49% off the target high and -39.64% off the low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Teradata Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares have gone up +110.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.59% against 13.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.8% this quarter and then fall -34.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.5%. While earnings are projected to return 760% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.05% per annum.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Biggest Investors

Teradata Corporation insiders own 1.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.26%, with the float percentage being 98.7%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 453 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.57 Million shares (or 12.38% of all shares), a total value of $522.86 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.37 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $476.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teradata Corporation (TDC) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 9,658,435 shares. This amounts to just over 8.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $259.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.57 Million, or about 6.9% of the stock, which is worth about $203.57 Million.