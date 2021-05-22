Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB): Can A Stock That’s Down -2.132% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s traded shares were 648,206, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the TENB share is $58.45, that puts it down -42.14% from that peak though still a striking +34.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27. The company’s market capitalization is $4.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 845.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TENB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB): Trading Information

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $41.73 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.52%, and it has moved by 2.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.32%. The short interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is 2.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.31, which implies an increase of 44.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $67 respectively. As a result, TENB is trading at a discount of 62.94% off the target high and 16.73% off the low.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenable Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) shares have gone up +19.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.63% against -0.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then fall -55.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.7%. While earnings are projected to return 59% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.8% per annum.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Biggest Investors

Tenable Holdings, Inc. insiders own 13.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.22%, with the float percentage being 110.12%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.1 Million shares (or 12.41% of all shares), a total value of $684.62 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.46 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $494.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 1,928,209 shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 Million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $96.34 Million.