Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Is Worth Evaluating At $15.71

During the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares were 541,126, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.32% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the TNK share is $19.39, that puts it down -23.42% from that peak though still a striking +43.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.9. The company’s market capitalization is $530.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 412.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 461.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. TNK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.96.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK): Trading Information

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) registered a 4.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $15.87 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.78%, and it has moved by 16.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.69%. The short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.75, which implies an increase of 19.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $26 respectively. As a result, TNK is trading at a discount of 65.5% off the target high and -10.88% off the low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Teekay Tankers Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares have gone up +45.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -142.51% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -140.2% this quarter and then fall -733.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.9%. While earnings are projected to return 111.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Biggest Investors

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders own 17.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.28%, with the float percentage being 36.61%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.07 Million shares (or 7.12% of all shares), a total value of $28.81 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd owns about 917,188 shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 432.23 Thousand, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $4.43 Million.