Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 25.1% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s traded shares were 321,729, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $120.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$3.25. The 52-week high for the SYNA share is $146.93, that puts it down -21.83% from that peak though still a striking +53.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.59. The company’s market capitalization is $4.22 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 358.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SYNA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.01.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA): Trading Information

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $125 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.52%, and it has moved by -8.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 25.1%. The short interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) is 4.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $164.25, which implies an increase of 36.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140 and $200 respectively. As a result, SYNA is trading at a discount of 65.84% off the target high and 16.09% off the low.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Synaptics Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares have gone up +57.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.98% against 34.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.1% this quarter and then jump 14.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $325.07 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $348.96 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $277.6 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.8%. While earnings are projected to return 615.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s Biggest Investors

Synaptics Incorporated insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.1%, with the float percentage being 104.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 402 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.15 Million shares (or 14.72% of all shares), a total value of $496.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.49 Million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $432.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information owns about 2,775,529 shares. This amounts to just over 7.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $372Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 Million, or about 6.19% of the stock, which is worth about $289.95 Million.