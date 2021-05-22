SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Are Up 3.13% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s traded shares were 332,258, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.6% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the SSSS share is $16.25, that puts it down -20.37% from that peak though still a striking +54.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.12. The company’s market capitalization is $326.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.48 Million shares over the past three months.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. SSSS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.08.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS): Trading Information

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) registered a 0.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.19% in intraday trading to $14.09 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.99%, and it has moved by -6.12% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.13%. The short interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is 733.26 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 48.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $20 respectively. As a result, SSSS is trading at a discount of 48.15% off the target high and 48.15% off the low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SuRo Capital Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares have gone up +28.69% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.1% this quarter and then fall -15.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $242Million and $408Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 147.9% and then jump by 47.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.2%. While earnings are projected to return 233% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SSSS Dividend Yield

SuRo Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SuRo Capital Corp. is 1, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.87 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Biggest Investors

SuRo Capital Corp. insiders own 14.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.62%, with the float percentage being 21.74%. Bulldog Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 512.51 Thousand shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $6.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 402.41 Thousand shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Pax World Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 429,034 shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 350.29 Thousand, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $4.59 Million.