SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Stock Jumped 38.5% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s traded shares were 332,435, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SSY share is $7.62, that puts it down -158.31% from that peak though still a striking +74.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $20.35 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 702.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.46 Million shares over the past three months.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SSY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY): Trading Information

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) registered a -2.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.23% in intraday trading to $3.18- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.74%, and it has moved by 38.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.28%. The short interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) is 69.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 12.71 day(s) to cover.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.5%. While earnings are projected to return 69.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Biggest Investors

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. insiders own 31.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.92%, with the float percentage being 24.63%. Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 528.55 Thousand shares (or 7.66% of all shares), a total value of $671.26 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 322.25 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $409.25 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 57,952 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.6 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.03 Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $18.05 Thousand.