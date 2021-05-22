Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.3. SND has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.17, which implies an increase of 31.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, SND is trading at a discount of 45.23% off the target high and 24.48% off the low.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Smart Sand, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) shares have gone up +41.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -500% against 35.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -183.3% this quarter and then fall -108.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.17 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.86 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.94 Million and $16.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.3% and then jump by 129.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30%. While earnings are projected to return -10.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.6% per annum.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Biggest Investors

Smart Sand, Inc. insiders own 23.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.95%, with the float percentage being 57.2%. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.92 Million shares (or 25.2% of all shares), a total value of $27.63 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) shares are Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Sprott Focus Trust owns about 1,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 618.48 Thousand, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 Million.