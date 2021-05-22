Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s traded shares were 370,952, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $100.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the SNBR share is $151.44, that puts it down -50.36% from that peak though still a striking +69.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 349.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 561.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SNBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR): Trading Information

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.11% in intraday trading to $112.0 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.48%, and it has moved by -19.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 23.04%. The short interest in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is 3.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.5, which implies an increase of 31.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $165 respectively. As a result, SNBR is trading at a discount of 63.82% off the target high and -0.71% off the low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sleep Number Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares have gone up +40.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.16% against 21.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 328.9% this quarter and then fall -5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $501.43 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $593.93 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $241.93 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 107.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.2%. While earnings are projected to return 81.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.2% per annum.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Biggest Investors

Sleep Number Corporation insiders own 4.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.79%, with the float percentage being 107.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.18 Million shares (or 16.85% of all shares), a total value of $342.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.82 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $230.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,691,354 shares. This amounts to just over 6.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $242.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 745.99 Thousand, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $61.07 Million.