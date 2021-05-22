Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 32.59% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s traded shares were 455,602, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.25% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the SIMO share is $74.1, that puts it down -16.07% from that peak though still a striking +44.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.13. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 493.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 531.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SIMO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO): Trading Information

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) registered a 1.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.7% in intraday trading to $66.29 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by -4.04% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 32.59%. The short interest in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) is 564.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.18, which implies an increase of 28.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60 and $100 respectively. As a result, SIMO is trading at a discount of 56.64% off the target high and -6.02% off the low.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) shares have gone up +66.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.94% against 34.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.6% this quarter and then jump 72.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.56 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $212.25 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $136.81 Million and $120.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.4% and then jump by 76.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.7%. While earnings are projected to return 25% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

SIMO Dividend Yield

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 1.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.41%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s Biggest Investors

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.19%, with the float percentage being 80.19%. Cardinal Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.8 Million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $166.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.45 Million shares, is of Westfield Capital Management Company’s that is approximately 4.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $86.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and MFS International New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 685,494 shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 488.99 Thousand, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $23.54 Million.