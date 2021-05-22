ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s traded shares were 365,597, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $168.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the SWAV share is $173.58, that puts it down -2.88% from that peak though still a striking +75.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.77. The company’s market capitalization is $5.9 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 536.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 461.7 Million shares over the past three months.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SWAV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV): Trading Information

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $173.5 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.19%, and it has moved by 9.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.67%. The short interest in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is 2.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $172, which implies an increase of 1.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $152 and $202 respectively. As a result, SWAV is trading at a discount of 19.72% off the target high and -9.91% off the low.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ShockWave Medical, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) shares have gone up +74.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.1% against 20.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.8% this quarter and then jump 18.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 196% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 7.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Biggest Investors

ShockWave Medical, Inc. insiders own 6.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.31%, with the float percentage being 114.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 14.69% of all shares), a total value of $533.01 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.79 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $289.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1,096,829 shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 Million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $127.77 Million.