SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Is Worth Evaluating At $45.05

During the last session, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s traded shares were 608,447, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.9% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the SAIL share is $64.19, that puts it down -42.49% from that peak though still a striking +51.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.87. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 Million shares over the past three months.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. SAIL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL): Trading Information

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) registered a 0.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.45% in intraday trading to $46.18 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.38%, and it has moved by -6.98% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -15.38%. The short interest in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is 8.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.79, which implies an increase of 41.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $75 respectively. As a result, SAIL is trading at a discount of 66.48% off the target high and -0.11% off the low.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) shares have gone up +4.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -104.88% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -140% this quarter and then fall -127.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.22 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.72 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.46 Million and $94.01 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.3% and then jump by 10.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.6%. While earnings are projected to return -24.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Biggest Investors

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.38%, with the float percentage being 109.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.7 Million shares (or 11.63% of all shares), a total value of $569.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.45 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $450.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 2,468,441 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 Million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $130.08 Million.