Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s traded shares were 650,069, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RRR share is $42.73, that puts it down -5.79% from that peak though still a striking +76.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.38. The company’s market capitalization is $4.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 745.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 830.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. RRR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR): Trading Information

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.48% in intraday trading to $42.73 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by 18.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.3%. The short interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is 3.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.44, which implies an increase of 12.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $53 respectively. As a result, RRR is trading at a discount of 31.22% off the target high and -5.92% off the low.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) shares have gone up +84.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.82% against 17.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 130.7% this quarter and then fall -44.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.1%. While earnings are projected to return 145.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RRR Dividend Yield

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Biggest Investors

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.13%, with the float percentage being 103.35%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.09 Million shares (or 9.96% of all shares), a total value of $177.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 Million shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $208.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3,142,436 shares. This amounts to just over 4.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 Million, or about 3.2% of the stock, which is worth about $57.13 Million.