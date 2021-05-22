Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Received A 74.75% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s traded shares were 418,408, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.95% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the RADI share is $15.99, that puts it down -1.78% from that peak though still a striking +58.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.57. The company’s market capitalization is $961.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 323.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RADI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI): Trading Information

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) registered a 2.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.51% in intraday trading to $15.79 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.37%, and it has moved by 3.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.26%. The short interest in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) is 687.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.67, which implies an increase of 18.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $19 respectively. As a result, RADI is trading at a discount of 20.94% off the target high and 14.58% off the low.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 63.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Biggest Investors

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. insiders own 7.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.88%, with the float percentage being 111.24%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10Million shares (or 16.39% of all shares), a total value of $128.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.58 Million shares, is of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 12.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $97.42 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,532,200 shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 837.69 Thousand, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $10.76 Million.