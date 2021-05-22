Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s traded shares were 412,630, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.97% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the PPBT share is $14.4, that puts it down -203.8% from that peak though still a striking +24.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.6. The company’s market capitalization is $78.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 215.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 361.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PPBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT): Trading Information

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) registered a 8.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $4.77- this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.91%, and it has moved by 1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.41%. The short interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) is 305.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 427.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, PPBT is trading at a discount of 427.43% off the target high and 427.43% off the low.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Biggest Investors

Purple Biotech Ltd. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.6%, with the float percentage being 17.93%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 219.04 Thousand shares (or 1.25% of all shares), a total value of $904.61 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 167.8 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $693.03 Thousand.