ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s -5.01% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares were 437,317, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.62% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the PUMP share is $13.99, that puts it down -39.34% from that peak though still a striking +64.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 836.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PUMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP): Trading Information

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) registered a 1.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.89% in intraday trading to $11.02 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.01%, and it has moved by 9.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.86%. The short interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is 1.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.83, which implies an increase of 17.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $14 respectively. As a result, PUMP is trading at a discount of 39.44% off the target high and -20.32% off the low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares have gone up +81.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 23.91% against 35.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.4% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.78 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.64 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111.14 Million and $138.2 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.5% and then jump by 63.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -13.2%. While earnings are projected to return -167.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.9% per annum.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Biggest Investors

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders own 26.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.86%, with the float percentage being 99.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.75 Million shares (or 12.49% of all shares), a total value of $94.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.33 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5,453,145 shares. This amounts to just over 5.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 Million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $18.03 Million.