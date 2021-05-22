Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Are Up 35.46% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s traded shares were 809,541, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the PGNY share is $59.56, that puts it down -3.73% from that peak though still a striking +63.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.21. The company’s market capitalization is $5.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 953.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 975.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. PGNY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY): Trading Information

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $58.01 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.79%, and it has moved by 13.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.46%. The short interest in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is 2.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62, which implies an increase of 7.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59 and $65 respectively. As a result, PGNY is trading at a discount of 13.2% off the target high and 2.75% off the low.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Progyny, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) shares have gone up +98.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.11% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 500% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 549.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 60.95% per annum.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Biggest Investors

Progyny, Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.5%, with the float percentage being 93.01%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.73 Million shares (or 16.88% of all shares), a total value of $624.2 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.09 Million shares, is of KPCB XIII Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 12.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $470.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 5,176,481 shares. This amounts to just over 5.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $219.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 Million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $104.83 Million.