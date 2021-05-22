Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s traded shares were 546,729, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the PLTK share is $35.09, that puts it down -30.74% from that peak though still a striking +13.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.13. The company’s market capitalization is $10.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. PLTK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.55, which implies an increase of 39.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $42 respectively. As a result, PLTK is trading at a discount of 56.48% off the target high and 11.77% off the low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.9%. While earnings are projected to return -66.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 79.45% per annum.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Biggest Investors

Playtika Holding Corp. insiders own 80.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.28%, with the float percentage being 41.98%. Alamar Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 61.05 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.95 Thousand shares, is of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $760.52 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 6,271,682 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.34 Million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $118.04 Million.