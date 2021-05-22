Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Received A 19.73% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s traded shares were 527,422, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the PING share is $37.8, that puts it down -56.13% from that peak though still a striking +17.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 663.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PING has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING): Trading Information

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $24.42 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.28%, and it has moved by 7.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.47%. The short interest in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is 8.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.38, which implies an increase of 33.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.5 and $40 respectively. As a result, PING is trading at a discount of 65.22% off the target high and 1.2% off the low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ping Identity Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares have gone up +19.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.45% against 1.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -50% this quarter and then fall -63.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.13 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.23 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $53.79 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -577.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.7% per annum.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Biggest Investors

Ping Identity Holding Corp. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.95%, with the float percentage being 97.87%. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.48 Million shares (or 47.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.4 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $125.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity OTC Portfolio owns about 2,686,911 shares. This amounts to just over 3.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 Million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $42.4 Million.