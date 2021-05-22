Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares were 471,484, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the PHR share is $81.59, that puts it down -79.52% from that peak though still a striking +42.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.2. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 502.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 489.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. PHR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR): Trading Information

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.17% in intraday trading to $46.94 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by -10.18% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -16.24%. The short interest in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is 1.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.77, which implies an increase of 42.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51 and $75 respectively. As a result, PHR is trading at a discount of 65.02% off the target high and 12.21% off the low.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Phreesia, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) shares have gone up +14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.45% against 12.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -88.9% this quarter and then fall -100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.78 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.85 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $25.91 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 84.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Biggest Investors

Phreesia, Inc. insiders own 5.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.43%, with the float percentage being 100.22%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.62 Million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $344.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $222.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,168,180 shares. This amounts to just over 2.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.86 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 906.08 Thousand, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $59.16 Million.