PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s 0.14% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s traded shares were 338,290, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the PETS share is $57, that puts it down -99.79% from that peak though still a striking +5.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.1. The company’s market capitalization is $563.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 445.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.14 Million shares over the past three months.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PETS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS): Trading Information

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $29.99 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by -9.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.01%. The short interest in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) is 5.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.5, which implies an increase of 10.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $39 respectively. As a result, PETS is trading at a discount of 36.7% off the target high and -15.88% off the low.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PetMed Express, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares have jump down -1.62% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.1% this quarter and then jump 9.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.12 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.13 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $87.93 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.3%. While earnings are projected to return -30% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.04% per annum.

PETS Dividend Yield

PetMed Express, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 19 and July 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PetMed Express, Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.8 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.53%.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Biggest Investors

PetMed Express, Inc. insiders own 3.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.08%, with the float percentage being 93.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.13 Million shares (or 15.45% of all shares), a total value of $100.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $50.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,357,162 shares. This amounts to just over 6.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 5.17% of the stock, which is worth about $36.83 Million.