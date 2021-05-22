Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Rose 58.23% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 1.22% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s traded shares were 429,098, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.28% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the PARR share is $20.18, that puts it down -42.61% from that peak though still a striking +58.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.91. The company’s market capitalization is $845.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 445.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 558.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PARR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR): Trading Information

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) registered a 5.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $14.23 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.87%, and it has moved by -1.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.22%. The short interest in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is 1.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.57, which implies an increase of 24.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $20 respectively. As a result, PARR is trading at a discount of 41.34% off the target high and -1.06% off the low.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) shares have gone up +22.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.85% against 29.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.4% this quarter and then jump 104.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $515.3 Million and $592.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111% and then jump by 93.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -48.9%. While earnings are projected to return 66.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Biggest Investors

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.05%, with the float percentage being 92.06%. Chai Trust Co LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.05 Million shares (or 24.16% of all shares), a total value of $182.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.51 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.9% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $104.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,473,995 shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 Million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $17.68 Million.