PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Are Down -44.07% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s traded shares were 506,621, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PRFX share is $7.85, that puts it down -214% from that peak though still a striking +12.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $25.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 110.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 152.06 Million shares over the past three months.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PRFX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX): Trading Information

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.06% in intraday trading to $2.69- this Thursday, May 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.85%, and it has moved by -19.35% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -44.07%. The short interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is 113.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 300% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, PRFX is trading at a discount of 300% off the target high and 300% off the low.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Biggest Investors

PainReform Ltd. insiders own 23.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.93%, with the float percentage being 50.62%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 61.61 Thousand shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $275.38 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20Thousand shares, is of Edge Wealth Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.4 Thousand.