Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s traded shares were 433,790, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the OCDX share is $21.82, that puts it down -9.26% from that peak though still a striking +24.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 667.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. OCDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 25.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $28 respectively. As a result, OCDX is trading at a discount of 40.21% off the target high and 0.15% off the low.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9%. While earnings are projected to return -35.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 38.56% per annum.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s Biggest Investors

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.03%, with the float percentage being 79.38%. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 47.74 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $921.12 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.2 Thousand shares, is of Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $409.05 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2,158,896 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 Million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $32.31 Million.