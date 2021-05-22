Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Is Worth Evaluating At $14.1

During the last session, Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s traded shares were 569,279, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the OII share is $15.83, that puts it down -12.27% from that peak though still a striking +76.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 823.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII): Trading Information

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.02% in intraday trading to $15.33 this Tuesday, May 18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.13%, and it has moved by 39.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.36%. The short interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) is 1.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Oceaneering International, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) shares have gone up +122.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.59% against 35.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 121.4% this quarter and then jump 105.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $446.7 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $451.65 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $453.65 Million and $418.46 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.5% and then jump by 7.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33%. While earnings are projected to return -40.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Biggest Investors

Oceaneering International, Inc. insiders own 1.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.3%, with the float percentage being 90.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.99 Million shares (or 17.07% of all shares), a total value of $135.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.88 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $86.51 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6,626,525 shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 Million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $21.54 Million.