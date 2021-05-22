Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s traded shares were 554,163, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the NVVE share is $22.74, that puts it down -111.93% from that peak though still a striking +34.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $210.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.4 Million shares over the past three months.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NVVE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE): Trading Information

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.63% in intraday trading to $13.35 this Monday, May 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.06%, and it has moved by 17.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.69%. The short interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 581.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 77.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, NVVE is trading at a discount of 77.07% off the target high and 77.07% off the low.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Biggest Investors

Nuvve Holding Corp. insiders own 30.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.37%, with the float percentage being 39.38%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 800Thousand shares (or 4.26% of all shares), a total value of $8.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 744.18 Thousand shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 6,400 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.64 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 Thousand, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $26.82 Thousand.