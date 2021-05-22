Now Is A Good Time To Buy Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)

During the last session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s traded shares were 704,791, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the VRRM share is $15.38, that puts it down -1.79% from that peak though still a striking +39.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 882.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 829.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. VRRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM): Trading Information

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $15.25 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.48%, and it has moved by 7.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.59%. The short interest in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is 6.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.14, which implies an increase of 13.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $19 respectively. As a result, VRRM is trading at a discount of 25.74% off the target high and -7.35% off the low.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Verra Mobility Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares have gone up +23.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.97% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 110% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.13 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.08 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $79.81 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -110.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.99% per annum.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Biggest Investors

Verra Mobility Corporation insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.85%, with the float percentage being 102.73%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.24 Million shares (or 14.93% of all shares), a total value of $328.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.6 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $170.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,657,792 shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $43.82 Million.