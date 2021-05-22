Now Is A Good Time To Buy Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

During the last session, Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s traded shares were 435,901, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the REZI share is $31.67, that puts it down -9.06% from that peak though still a striking +80.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.79. The company’s market capitalization is $4.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 522.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 953.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. REZI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI): Trading Information

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.79% in intraday trading to $29.57 this Friday, May 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by 0.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.59%. The short interest in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is 2.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.8, which implies an increase of 23.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $40 respectively. As a result, REZI is trading at a discount of 37.74% off the target high and 3.31% off the low.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Resideo Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) shares have gone up +79.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.62% against 11.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150% this quarter and then fall -38.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.4 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 Billion and $1.15 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.6% and then jump by 22% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.5%. While earnings are projected to return 0.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s Biggest Investors

Resideo Technologies, Inc. insiders own 0.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.73%, with the float percentage being 94.2%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 525 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.09 Million shares (or 16.75% of all shares), a total value of $680.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.93 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $421.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9,540,886 shares. This amounts to just over 6.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $269.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.99 Million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $84.73 Million.